Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (21-18) battle the Atlanta Dream (19-20) at Gateway Center Arena on Sunday, September 10, 2023. The matchup will begin at 1:00 PM ET on BSSWX and BSSO.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Dream vs. Wings matchup.

Dream vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Dream vs. Wings Betting Trends

The Dream have won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

The Wings are 20-18-0 ATS this season.

Atlanta is 9-6 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Dallas has been an underdog by 1.5 points or more 11 times this year, and covered the spread in seven of those games.

In the Dream's 38 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

The Wings and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 23 out of 38 times this season.

