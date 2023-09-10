Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Falcons vs. Panthers Game – Week 1
Check out best bets for when NFC South foes match up as the Atlanta Falcons (0-0) and the Carolina Panthers (0-0) play on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Falcons vs. Panthers? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
When is Falcons vs. Panthers?
- Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Atlanta 22 - Panthers 21
- The Falcons have a 64.9% chance to win this matchup, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Falcons finished with a 4-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 80% of those games).
- Atlanta won all three games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter.
- Last season, the Panthers won six out of the 12 games, or 50%, in which they were the underdog.
- Last season, Carolina won three of its nine games, or 33.3%, when it was the underdog by at least +154 on the moneyline.
Who will win? The Falcons or Panthers? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Carolina (+3.5)
- The Falcons were 9-8-0 against the spread last year.
- Atlanta won once ATS (1-2) when favored by 3.5 points or more last year.
- The Panthers' record against the spread last season was 9-8-0.
- Carolina went 5-4 as underdogs of 3.5 points or greater last season.
Parlay your bets together on the Falcons vs. Panthers matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (39.5)
- These teams averaged a combined 41.9 points per game a season ago, 2.4 more points than the total of 39.5 set for this game.
- Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 5.2 more points per game last season (44.7) than this matchup's over/under of 39.5 points.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Falcons games.
- The Panthers and their opponent combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last year.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Desmond Ridder Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games (2022)
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|4
|177
|2
|16
|0
Bryce Young Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games (2022)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.