Atlanta (0-0) will face off against their NFC South rival, the Carolina Panthers (0-0) in a matchup on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The spread foreshadows a close game, with the Falcons favored to win by 3.5 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 39.5 points.

Wanting to make some live bets on this week's tilt between the Falcons and Panthers?

Falcons vs. Panthers Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

Last season, the Falcons were winning after the first quarter in three games, trailed after the first quarter in 10 games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in four games .

The Falcons' offense averaged 3.5 points in the first quarter last year, and on defense, they gave up 5.6 points on average in the first quarter.

At the conclusion of the first quarter last year, the Panthers led six times, were losing six times, and were knotted up five times.

The Panthers' offense averaged 2.4 points in the first quarter last season. On the other side of the ball, they surrendered 2.8 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

Digging into second-quarter scoring, the Falcons outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games and lost the second quarter in 12 games last season.

In the second quarter last season, Atlanta averaged 5.5 points on offense (29th-ranked) and allowed an average of 10.4 points on defense (32nd-ranked).

The Panthers outscored their opponent in the second quarter in seven games last year, lost the second quarter in seven games, and they tied in the second quarter in three games.

The Panthers' offense averaged 6.3 points in the second quarter last season. On defense, they gave up seven points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Falcons won the third quarter in nine games last season, lost the third quarter in five games, and tied the third quarter in three games.

In the third quarter last year, Atlanta averaged 5.2 points scored on offense, and it gave up an average of 3.5 points on defense.

In 17 games last year, the Panthers outscored their opponent in the third quarter six times, were outscored six times, and were knotted up five times.

Offensively, the Panthers averaged 3.7 points in the third quarter (24th-ranked) last year. They allowed 4.1 points on average in the third quarter (14th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Last year, the Falcons outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in six games, lost that quarter in six games, and they were knotted up in that quarter in five games.

In the fourth quarter last year, the Falcons put up an average of 5.3 points on offense and gave up an average of 5.1 points on defense.

In 17 games last year, the Panthers outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter seven times, lost nine times, and tied one time.

The Panthers' offense averaged 7.6 points in the fourth quarter last year. On defense, they surrendered 8.3 points on average in that quarter.

Falcons vs. Panthers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Falcons were winning two times (1-1 in those games) last season, trailed 13 times (5-8), and were tied two times (1-1).

Atlanta's offense averaged nine points in the first half last year. From a defensive standpoint, it ceded 16 points on average in the first half.

The Panthers led after the first half in seven games last year, trailed after the first half in eight games, and were knotted up after the first half in two games.

In the first half last season, the Panthers averaged 8.6 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 9.8 points on defense.

2nd Half

Out of 17 games last season, the Falcons outscored their opponent in the second half 10 times (5-5 record in those games), were outscored five times (1-4), and tied two times (1-1).

On offense, Atlanta averaged 10.5 points in the second half (15th-ranked) last season. From a defensive perspective, it allowed 8.5 points on average in the second half (seventh-ranked).

In 17 games last year, the Panthers won the second half six times (3-3 record in those games), lost the second half nine times (2-7), and were knotted up in the second half two times (2-0).

The Panthers averaged 11.4 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 12.4 points on defense in the second half last season.

