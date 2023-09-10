Falcons vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NFC South opponents match up when the Atlanta Falcons (0-0) and the Carolina Panthers (0-0) play on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Before the Falcons play the Panthers, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.
Falcons vs. Panthers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Falcons
|3.5
|40
|-185
|+150
Falcons vs. Panthers Betting Records & Stats
Atlanta Falcons
- The Falcons and their opponents combined to score more than 40 points in 10 of 17 games last season.
- Atlanta had an average point total of 43.7 in its outings last season, 3.7 more points than the over/under for this game.
- The Falcons were 9-7-0 against the spread last season.
- The Falcons finished with a 4-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 80% of those games).
- Atlanta won all three games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter.
Carolina Panthers
- The Panthers' games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 40 points in 10 of 17 outings.
- Carolina had a 41.2-point average over/under in its matchups last year, 1.2 more points than the point total for this game.
- The Panthers had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last year.
- The Panthers were underdogs 13 times last season and won seven, or 53.8%, of those games.
- Last season, Carolina won two of its eight games when it was the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.
Falcons vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Falcons
|21.5
|15
|22.7
|23
|43.7
|10
|Panthers
|20.4
|20
|22
|19
|41.2
|10
Falcons Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.7
|44.4
|42.9
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.2
|24.0
|24.4
|ATS Record
|9-7-0
|5-4-0
|4-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-10-0
|4-5-0
|3-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-1
|4-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-9
|2-3
|1-6
Panthers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.2
|40.4
|42.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.1
|22.0
|24.1
|ATS Record
|8-8-0
|4-4-0
|4-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-9-0
|4-5-0
|4-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-4
|0-3
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|7-6
|5-1
|2-5
