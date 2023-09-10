On Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, the Atlanta Falcons will host the Carolina Panthers.

See player props for the Falcons' and Panthers' best players in this contest.

Bijan Robinson Touchdown Odds

Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +410

Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +200

Miles Sanders Touchdown Odds

Sanders Odds to Score First TD: +700

Sanders Odds to Score Anytime TD: +330

More Falcons Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Allgeier - - - Khadarel Hodge - - - Mack Hollins - - 23.5 (0) Drake London - - 52.5 (0) Scott Miller - - - Cordarrelle Patterson - - - Kyle Pitts - - 38.5 (0) MyCole Pruitt - - - Desmond Ridder 193.5 (0) 13.5 (0) - Bijan Robinson - 70.5 (0) - Jonnu Smith - - -

More Panthers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Hayden Hurst - - - Ian Thomas - - - D.J. Chark - - - Adam Thielen - - - Miles Sanders - 55.5 (0) - Laviska Shenault Jr. - - - Tommy Tremble - - - Chuba Hubbard - 26.5 (0) - Terrace Marshall Jr. - - - Ihmir Smith-Marsette - - - Raheem Blackshear - - - Bryce Young 195.5 (0) 13.5 (0) - Jonathan Mingo - - -

