NFC South opponents clash when the Atlanta Falcons (0-0) host the Carolina Panthers (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta is favored by 3.5 points. For this game, an over/under of 39.5 has been set.

Falcons vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Atlanta vs. Carolina Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV Info: FOX

Falcons vs. Panthers Betting Insights

Atlanta's record against the spread last season was 9-7-0.

As a 3.5-point favorite or more, the Falcons had one win ATS (1-2) last season.

In 17 Atlanta games last season, seven hit the over.

Against the spread, Carolina was 8-8-0 last season.

The Panthers covered the spread five times last year (5-4 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

In 17 Carolina games last season, eight of them went over the total.

Falcons Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Desmond Ridder 200.5 (-115) 1.5 (+165) - - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

