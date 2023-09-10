Will Giovanni Ricci get into the end zone when the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons meet in Week 1 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Giovanni Ricci score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +5000 (Bet $10 to win $500 if he scores a TD)

On nine targets last year, Ricci reeled in eight passes for 100 yards, averaging 9.1 receiving yards.

In six games last season, Ricci failed to catch a touchdown pass.

Giovanni Ricci Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Giants 1 1 16 0 Week 3 Saints 2 1 15 0 Week 5 49ers 3 3 27 0 Week 9 @Bengals 1 1 8 0 Week 10 Falcons 1 1 2 0 Week 17 @Buccaneers 1 1 32 0

