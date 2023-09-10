The Carolina Panthers' (0-0) injury report has six players listed as they prepare for their Sunday, September 10 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons (0-0). It kicks at 1:00 PM at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

In 2022, the Panthers went 7-10 and failed to qualify for the postseason. They gave up 22.0 points per game (to rank 19th in the NFL) while scoring 20.4 per game (20th).

Last season, the Falcons went 7-10 but fell short of the playoffs. Offensively, they scored 21.5 points per game (15th in the league) while defensively allowing 22.7 (23rd).

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Adam Thielen WR Ankle Questionable Sam Franklin Jr. S Knee Limited Participation In Practice Terrace Marshall Jr. WR Back Limited Participation In Practice D.J. Chark WR Hamstring Out DeShawn Williams DT Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Ihmir Smith-Marsette WR Ankle Full Participation In Practice

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Cordarrelle Patterson RB Thigh Questionable Jonnu Smith TE Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Khadarel Hodge WR Ankle Questionable Jeff Okudah CB Ankle Out

Panthers vs. Falcons Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rep the Falcons or the Panthers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers Season Insights (2022)

The Panthers ranked fourth-worst in total offense (306.2 yards per game) last season, but they played a little better on defense, ranking 22nd with 350.2 yards allowed per game.

Offensively, Carolina ranked 20th in the NFL with 20.4 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 19th in points allowed (350.2 points allowed per contest).

The Panthers ranked fourth-worst in passing offense last season (176.2 passing yards per game), but they played better on defense, ranking 22nd with 227.5 passing yards allowed per contest.

Carolina ranked 10th in run offense (130.0 rushing yards per game) and 18th in run defense (122.6 rushing yards allowed per game) last year.

The Panthers forced 17 total turnovers (27th in NFL) last season and turned it over 21 times (eighth in NFL) for a turnover margin of -4, 24th-ranked in the NFL.

Panthers vs. Falcons Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Falcons (-3.5)

Falcons (-3.5) Moneyline: Falcons (-185), Panthers (+150)

Falcons (-185), Panthers (+150) Total: 39.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Falcons-Panthers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.