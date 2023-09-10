Will Raheem Blackshear cash his Week 1 anytime TD player prop when the Carolina Panthers play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the important stats.

Think Blackshear will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Raheem Blackshear score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170 if he scores a TD)

Last season, Blackshear rushed for 77 yards on 23 attempts, averaging 5.9 yards per game, and three TDs.

He scored a rushing touchdown in three games last season, but had no games with multiple rushing TDs.

Raheem Blackshear Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 7 Buccaneers 2 -5 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Falcons 2 1 0 0 0 0 Week 9 @Bengals 5 13 1 4 40 0 Week 10 Falcons 6 32 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Ravens 0 0 0 2 14 0 Week 12 Broncos 0 0 0 1 11 0 Week 14 @Seahawks 4 32 1 1 17 0 Week 16 Lions 3 3 1 1 12 0 Week 17 @Buccaneers 0 0 0 1 -1 0 Week 18 @Saints 1 1 0 0 0 0

Rep Raheem Blackshear with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.