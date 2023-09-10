The Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers are slated to meet in a Week 1 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Scott Miller get into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent numbers and trends.

Will Scott Miller score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80 if he scores a TD)

Miller collected 23 catches for 185 yards last year. He was targeted 40 times, and averaged 15.4 yards.

Miller did not catch a TD pass in 11 games last season.

Scott Miller Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Saints 8 3 34 0 Week 3 Packers 5 1 4 0 Week 5 Falcons 7 4 35 0 Week 7 @Panthers 2 2 6 0 Week 8 Ravens 2 2 13 0 Week 9 Rams 8 7 53 0 Week 10 Seahawks 2 2 25 0 Week 13 Saints 2 1 7 0 Week 14 @49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Cardinals 1 0 0 0 Week 18 @Falcons 2 1 8 0

