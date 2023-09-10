Titans vs. Saints: Odds, Moneyline, Spread and other Vegas Lines - Week 1
According to oddsmakers, the New Orleans Saints (0-0) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 against the Tennessee Titans (0-0). The game's point total is listed at 41.5.
Before the Saints play the Titans, take a look at their recent betting trends and insights. As the Titans prepare for this matchup against the Saints, take a look at their recent betting trends and insights.
Titans vs. Saints Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|New Orleans Moneyline
|Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Saints (-3)
|41.5
|-175
|+145
|DraftKings
|Saints (-3)
|41
|-166
|+140
|FanDuel
|Saints (-3)
|41.5
|-174
|+146
|Tipico
|Saints (-3)
|-
|-170
|+145
Tennessee vs. New Orleans Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Info: CBS
Titans vs. Saints Betting Insights
- Against the spread, Tennessee was 8-6-0 last season.
- The Titans were 4-2 ATS last season when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
- In 17 Tennessee games last year, five of them hit the over.
- New Orleans' record against the spread last season was 6-10-0.
- The Saints had one win ATS (1-3) as a 3-point favorite or greater last year.
- Last season, six of New Orleans' 17 games hit the over.
Titans Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
