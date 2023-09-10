Will Tommy Tremble get into the end zone when the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons play in Week 1 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Tommy Tremble score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140 if he scores a TD)

Last season Tremble got 32 targets and turned them into 19 catches for 174 yards and three TDs (11.6 yards per contest).

Tremble had a receiving touchdown in three of 14 games last year, but he failed to have a game with multiple receiving TDs.

Tommy Tremble Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Browns 1 1 1 0 Week 3 Saints 1 1 7 0 Week 4 Cardinals 6 3 34 0 Week 5 49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Buccaneers 1 1 29 1 Week 8 @Falcons 4 2 17 0 Week 9 @Bengals 4 2 11 1 Week 10 Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 12 Broncos 2 1 2 0 Week 14 @Seahawks 2 0 0 0 Week 15 Steelers 3 2 20 0 Week 16 Lions 2 2 18 0 Week 17 @Buccaneers 3 3 33 1 Week 18 @Saints 1 1 2 0

