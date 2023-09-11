The Atlanta Braves visit the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Monday at 6:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Kyle Schwarber and others in this matchup.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, September 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Schwarber Stats

Schwarber has 16 doubles, a triple, 43 home runs, 115 walks and 94 RBI (104 total hits).

He's slashed .200/.349/.484 on the year.

Schwarber hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .400 with three home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Braves Sep. 11 2-for-4 3 0 0 2 vs. Marlins Sep. 10 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 vs. Marlins Sep. 9 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 vs. Marlins Sep. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Padres Sep. 6 2-for-4 2 1 1 5

Trea Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Turner Stats

Trea Turner has collected 153 hits with 30 doubles, five triples, 25 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 72 runs with 26 stolen bases.

He has a .266/.318/.465 slash line so far this season.

Turner enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with four home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Sep. 11 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Marlins Sep. 10 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Marlins Sep. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Sep. 8 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 1 at Padres Sep. 4 2-for-6 2 1 2 5 0

Bet on player props for Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner or other Phillies players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.