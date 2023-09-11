Eddie Rosario vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Michael Lorenzen and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .263 with 23 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 34 walks.
- He ranks 71st in batting average, 102nd in on base percentage, and 37th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Rosario has gotten a hit in 77 of 126 games this season (61.1%), with multiple hits on 29 occasions (23.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.6% of his games this season, Rosario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored at least once 49 times this year (38.9%), including 10 games with multiple runs (7.9%).
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|60
|.296
|AVG
|.225
|.336
|OBP
|.295
|.562
|SLG
|.385
|27
|XBH
|20
|16
|HR
|5
|48
|RBI
|22
|59/14
|K/BB
|52/20
|0
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (162 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lorenzen (8-9 with a 3.95 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 143 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 25th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went six innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 31-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.95), 22nd in WHIP (1.176), and 46th in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
