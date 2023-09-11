Eddie Rosario vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Eddie Rosario, with a slugging percentage of .417 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, September 11 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Pirates.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Discover More About This Game
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .265 with 23 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 34 walks.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 66th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.
- Rosario will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in 61.6% of his 125 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.2% of them.
- He has gone deep in 19 games this season (15.2%), homering in 4.6% of his plate appearances.
- Rosario has had an RBI in 36 games this year (28.8%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 49 of 125 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|59
|.296
|AVG
|.230
|.336
|OBP
|.301
|.562
|SLG
|.393
|27
|XBH
|20
|16
|HR
|5
|48
|RBI
|22
|59/14
|K/BB
|49/20
|0
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (160 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker (15-5 with a 4.21 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 147 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 28th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Monday against the San Diego Padres, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.21), 41st in WHIP (1.324), and 40th in K/9 (7.5).
