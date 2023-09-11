Michael Harris II -- with a slugging percentage of .553 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Michael Lorenzen on the mound, on September 11 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II has 25 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 25 walks while batting .293.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 11th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.

In 83 of 120 games this season (69.2%) Harris II has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (23.3%).

He has hit a home run in 13 games this season (10.8%), homering in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

Harris II has had an RBI in 32 games this season (26.7%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (10.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 47 games this season, with multiple runs 14 times.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 64 .305 AVG .283 .341 OBP .331 .492 SLG .451 21 XBH 22 7 HR 8 25 RBI 24 39/9 K/BB 46/16 8 SB 12

Phillies Pitching Rankings