Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will attempt to defeat Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves when the teams square off on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

The Braves are -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Phillies (+105). An 8.5-run over/under is listed in this contest.

Braves vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -125 +105 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Braves are 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 86 of the 130 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (66.2%).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Atlanta has gone 79-38 (67.5%).

The Braves have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this matchup.

In the 144 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Atlanta, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 79 times (79-62-3).

The Braves have a 14-12-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.8% of the time).

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 47-25 47-25 29-19 65-31 75-42 19-8

