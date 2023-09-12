Sportsbooks have listed player props for Kyle Schwarber and others when the Atlanta Braves visit the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Max Fried Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Fried Stats

The Braves will hand the ball to Max Fried (7-1) for his 13th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Fried has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

Fried Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cardinals Sep. 7 6.0 6 3 3 4 2 at Dodgers Sep. 1 7.0 3 0 0 10 2 at Giants Aug. 26 6.0 6 2 2 8 2 vs. Giants Aug. 20 5.2 9 3 3 6 1 vs. Yankees Aug. 14 6.0 8 2 2 2 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Max Fried's player props with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Schwarber Stats

Schwarber has 105 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, 43 home runs, 116 walks and 94 RBI.

He has a slash line of .201/.349/.482 so far this season.

Schwarber hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .371 with five home runs, 14 walks and eight RBI.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Braves Sep. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Braves Sep. 11 2-for-4 3 0 0 2 vs. Marlins Sep. 10 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 vs. Marlins Sep. 9 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 vs. Marlins Sep. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1

Trea Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Turner Stats

Trea Turner has 155 hits with 31 doubles, five triples, 25 home runs, 41 walks and 73 RBI. He's also stolen 26 bases.

He has a slash line of .267/.319/.467 so far this season.

Turner takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .444 with a double, three home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Sep. 11 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Braves Sep. 11 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Marlins Sep. 10 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Marlins Sep. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Sep. 8 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 1

Bet on player props for Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner or other Phillies players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.