Braves vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 13
Wednesday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (95-50) and the Philadelphia Phillies (79-66) at Citizens Bank Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Braves coming out on top. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on September 13.
The probable starters are Spencer Strider (16-5) for the Braves and Cristopher Sanchez (2-3) for the Phillies.
Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Braves 6, Phillies 5.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Braves have won two of their last three games against the spread.
- This season, the Braves have won 87 out of the 131 games, or 66.4%, in which they've been favored.
- Atlanta has a record of 57-22, a 72.2% win rate, when favored by -165 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta has scored the most runs (848) in baseball so far this year.
- The Braves have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 9
|Pirates
|L 8-4
|Dylan Dodd vs Johan Oviedo
|September 10
|Pirates
|W 5-2
|Allan Winans vs Luis Ortiz
|September 11
|@ Phillies
|W 10-8
|Charlie Morton vs Taijuan Walker
|September 11
|@ Phillies
|L 7-5
|Kyle Wright vs Michael Lorenzen
|September 12
|@ Phillies
|W 7-6
|Max Fried vs Zack Wheeler
|September 13
|@ Phillies
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Cristopher Sanchez
|September 15
|@ Marlins
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Johnny Cueto
|September 16
|@ Marlins
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Jesús Luzardo
|September 17
|@ Marlins
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Jesús Luzardo
|September 18
|Phillies
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Michael Lorenzen
|September 19
|Phillies
|-
|Max Fried vs Cristopher Sanchez
