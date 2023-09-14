Eagles vs. Vikings: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) play the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, September 14, 2023.
Eagles and Vikings recent betting insights and trends can be found below before you wager on Thursday's matchup.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Eagles vs. Vikings Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Eagles
|7
|48.5
|-300
|+240
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Eagles vs. Vikings Betting Records & Stats
Philadelphia Eagles
- In seven games last season, the Eagles and their opponents went over 48.5 combined points.
- Philadelphia had an average point total of 45.5 in its contests last season, 3.0 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Eagles were 8-8-0 against the spread last season.
- The Eagles finished with a 14-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 87.5% of those games).
- Philadelphia went 8-1 last year (winning 88.9% of its games) when it played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter.
Minnesota Vikings
- The Vikings played 12 games last season that had more than 48.5 combined points scored.
- Minnesota's contests last year had a 46.4-point average over/under, 2.1 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Vikings covered the spread seven times in 17 games last season.
- Last season, the Vikings were the underdog five times and won one of those games.
- Minnesota was not a bigger underdog last season than the +240 moneyline set for this game.
Eagles vs. Vikings Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Eagles
|28.1
|2
|20.2
|8
|45.5
|7
|Vikings
|24.9
|7
|25.1
|28
|46.4
|12
Eagles Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.5
|44.2
|47.0
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26.9
|26.6
|27.3
|ATS Record
|8-8-0
|6-2-0
|2-6-0
|Over/Under Record
|10-7-0
|6-3-0
|4-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|14-2
|7-2
|7-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
Vikings Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|46.4
|46.8
|45.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.0
|25.1
|24.9
|ATS Record
|7-8-1
|4-4-0
|3-4-1
|Over/Under Record
|11-6-0
|7-2-0
|4-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|12-0
|8-0
|4-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-4
|0-1
|1-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.