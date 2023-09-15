South Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Abbeville County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Abbeville County, South Carolina, there are exciting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Abbeville County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Christ Church High School at Calhoun Falls Charter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Calhoun Falls, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dixie High School at McCormick High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: McCormick, SC
- Conference: 1A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
