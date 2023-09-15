Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Beaufort County, South Carolina? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Beaufort County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Hilton Head Christian Academy at Northwood Academy