Ronald Acuna Jr. and Luis Arraez are the hottest hitters on the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins, who meet on Friday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 282 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .502 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .275 batting average leads MLB.

Atlanta has the most prolific offense in MLB play, scoring 5.8 runs per game (852 total runs).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .344 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-best mark in baseball.

Atlanta's pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta's 3.94 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average baseball's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.270).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 29th of the season. He is 12-4 with a 3.38 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 162 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander went seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Elder is trying to build on a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Elder will try to extend a seven-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per outing).

He has made six appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/10/2023 Pirates W 5-2 Home Allan Winans Luis Ortiz 9/11/2023 Phillies W 10-8 Away Charlie Morton Taijuan Walker 9/11/2023 Phillies L 7-5 Away Kyle Wright Michael Lorenzen 9/12/2023 Phillies W 7-6 Away Max Fried Zack Wheeler 9/13/2023 Phillies W 4-1 Away Spencer Strider Cristopher Sanchez 9/15/2023 Marlins - Away Bryce Elder Johnny Cueto 9/16/2023 Marlins - Away Spencer Strider Jesús Luzardo 9/17/2023 Marlins - Away Charlie Morton Jesús Luzardo 9/18/2023 Phillies - Home Kyle Wright Zack Wheeler 9/19/2023 Phillies - Home Max Fried Cristopher Sanchez 9/20/2023 Phillies - Home Spencer Strider Aaron Nola

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.