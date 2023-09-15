Ronald Acuna Jr. is only one hit away from his 200th of the campaign, as his Atlanta Braves (96-50) get set to face against the Miami Marlins (75-72) on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (12-4, 3.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Johnny Cueto (1-4, 6.15 ERA).

Braves vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (12-4, 3.38 ERA) vs Cueto - MIA (1-4, 6.15 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

Elder (12-4) will take the mound for the Braves, his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.38 ERA this season with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3 walks per nine across 28 games.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Elder will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 28 chances this season.

Bryce Elder vs. Marlins

The Marlins have scored 593 runs this season, which ranks 27th in MLB. They have 1277 hits, ninth in baseball, with 147 home runs (23rd in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Marlins to go 8-for-44 with a double, three home runs and four RBI in 12 1/3 innings this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johnny Cueto

Cueto (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his ninth start of the season. He has a 6.15 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.

During nine games this season, the 37-year-old has a 6.15 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .243 to opposing batters.

Cueto has one quality start under his belt this year.

Cueto has six starts this year that he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his nine outings this season.

