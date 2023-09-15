South Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Darlington County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Darlington County, South Carolina this week, we've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Darlington County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Augusta Christian School at Trinity Collegiate School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Darlington, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Irmo High School at Hartsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Hartsville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lamar High School at McBee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: McBee, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
