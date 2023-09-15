South Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Greenville County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Greenville County, South Carolina and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Greenville County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Wade Hampton High School - Greenville at Blue Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Greer, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Hillcrest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Simpsonville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Powdersville High School at Hillcrest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Simpsonville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Christ Church High School at Calhoun Falls Charter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Calhoun Falls, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southside High School at Carolina High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Conference: 3A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spartanburg High School at Riverside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Greer, SC
- Conference: 5A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greer High School at Boiling Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Boiling Springs, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Travelers Rest High School at Eastside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Taylors, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westside High School at Mauldin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Mauldin, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pendleton High School at Fountain Inn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Fountain Inn, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.