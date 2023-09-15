Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Kershaw County, South Carolina? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kershaw County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Lugoff-Elgin High School at Fort Mill High School