South Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Lancaster County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Lancaster County, South Carolina this week by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lancaster County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Indian Land High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Lancaster, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Andrew Jackson High School at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Sumter, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.