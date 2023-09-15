South Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Orangeburg County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Orangeburg County, South Carolina and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Orangeburg County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Bethune-Bowman Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Rowesville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
