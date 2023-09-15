The Tennessee Titans have +10000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 24th-ranked in the league as of September 15.

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee covered eight times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Titans games hit the over five out of 17 times last season.

Tennessee was a bottom-five offense last year, ranking third-worst with 296.8 yards per game. On defense, it ranked 23rd in the (351.6 yards allowed per game).

At home last season, the Titans were 3-5. Away, they were 4-5.

Tennessee won only twice as favorites (2-3) and went 4-5 as underdogs.

In the AFC South the Titans were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 5-7.

Titans Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Derrick Henry ran for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns.

Henry also had 33 receptions for 398 yards and zero TDs.

Ryan Tannehill passed for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), completing 65.2% of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games.

In addition, Tannehill rushed for 98 yards and two TDs.

In the Cardinals' passing game a season ago, DeAndre Hopkins scored three TDs, hauling in 64 balls for 717 yards (79.7 per game).

In the passing game for the Texans, Chris Moore scored two TDs, catching 48 balls for 548 yards (36.5 per game).

Kevin Byard delivered four interceptions to go with 106 tackles and six passes defended in 17 games last year.

Titans Player Futures

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints L 16-15 +3000 2 September 17 Chargers - +2000 3 September 24 @ Browns - +1800 4 October 1 Bengals - +1400 5 October 8 @ Colts - +25000 6 October 15 Ravens - +1600 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Falcons - +5000 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +6600 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +12500 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +2000 12 November 26 Panthers - +20000 13 December 3 Colts - +25000 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +1600 15 December 17 Texans - +40000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +5000 17 December 31 @ Texans - +40000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +2000

