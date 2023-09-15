This week, there's high school football on the schedule in York County, South Carolina. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

York County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Northwestern High School at Gaffney High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Gaffney, SC

Gaffney, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Lugoff-Elgin High School at Fort Mill High School