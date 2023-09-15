South Carolina High School Football Live Streams in York County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in York County, South Carolina. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
York County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Northwestern High School at Gaffney High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Gaffney, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lugoff-Elgin High School at Fort Mill High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Fort Mill, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
