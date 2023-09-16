How to Watch the Braves vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
Bryan Hoeing gets the nod on the mound for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: MLB Network
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 283 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta leads MLB with a .502 slugging percentage this season, hammering out 561 extra-base hits.
- The Braves lead MLB with a .276 batting average.
- Atlanta has the top offense in MLB play, scoring 5.8 runs per game (858 total runs).
- The Braves have a league-high .344 on-base percentage.
- Braves hitters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-lowest average in baseball.
- Atlanta's pitching staff is first in the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta's 3.97 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.274).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jared Shuster gets the start for the Braves, his 11th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 5.26 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, Aug. 27, the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Shuster has collected one quality start this year.
- Shuster has six starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.
- So far he has given up one or more earned runs in each of his outings.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/11/2023
|Phillies
|W 10-8
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Taijuan Walker
|9/11/2023
|Phillies
|L 7-5
|Away
|Kyle Wright
|Michael Lorenzen
|9/12/2023
|Phillies
|W 7-6
|Away
|Max Fried
|Zack Wheeler
|9/13/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-1
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Cristopher Sanchez
|9/15/2023
|Marlins
|L 9-6
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Johnny Cueto
|9/16/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Bryan Hoeing
|9/17/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Jesús Luzardo
|9/18/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Kyle Wright
|Zack Wheeler
|9/19/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|Cristopher Sanchez
|9/20/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Aaron Nola
|9/21/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Jake Irvin
