After the first round of the Fortinet Championship, Cameron Davis is currently 13th with a score of -4.

Cameron Davis Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Davis has shot better than par on 14 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score four times in his last 17 rounds.

Davis has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 12 times.

Davis has earned three top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes in his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Davis has finished within five shots of the leader two times and with a better-than-average score four times.

Davis hopes to make the cut for the sixth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 21 -8 260 0 15 1 6 $3.8M

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

In Davis' previous five appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 two times. His average finish has been 22nd.

Davis has three made cuts in his past five appearances at this tournament.

Davis finished 13th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,018 yards, 105 yards shorter than the 7,123-yard par 72 for this week's tournament.

The average course Davis has played in the past year has been 172 yards longer than the 7,123 yards Silverado CC (North) will be at for this event.

Davis' Last Time Out

Davis was in the 22nd percentile on par 3s at the BMW Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.02 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the BMW Championship, which landed him in the 37th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the BMW Championship, Davis shot better than only 0% of the competitors (averaging 5.13 strokes).

Davis recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, worse than the field average of 2.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, Davis recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Davis had more birdies or better (10) than the field average of 8.8 on the 48 par-4s at the BMW Championship.

In that last competition, Davis' showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 7.7).

Davis ended the BMW Championship with a birdie or better on one of eight par-5s, worse than the field average, 2.9.

On the eight par-5s at the BMW Championship, Davis underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

+1400

All statistics in this article reflect Davis' performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

