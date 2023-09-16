The William & Mary Tribe (2-0) visit the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-1) at Buccaneer Field on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Charleston Southern is putting up 15.0 points per game on offense, which ranks them 88th in the FCS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 94th, giving up 38.0 points per contest. William & Mary's defense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 24th-best in the FCS with 233.0 total yards ceded per contest. In terms of offense, it is putting up 417.0 total yards per game, which ranks 26th.

Charleston Southern vs. William & Mary Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Venue: Buccaneer Field

Charleston Southern vs. William & Mary Key Statistics

Charleston Southern William & Mary 162.5 (116th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 417.0 (31st) 485.0 (98th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 233.0 (24th) 80.0 (102nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 233.5 (14th) 82.5 (116th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.5 (68th) 1 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Charleston Southern Stats Leaders

Tony Bartalo has 156 passing yards for Charleston Southern, completing 42.3% of his passes and one interception this season.

JD Moore has 114 rushing yards on 23 carries with one touchdown.

TJ Ruff has piled up 53 yards on 16 attempts.

William Kakavitsas' leads his squad with 35 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on two catches (out of three targets).

Jaden Scott has caught two passes for 29 yards (14.5 yards per game) this year.

Tyree Taylor has been the target of one pass and hauled in one catch for 23 yards, an average of 11.5 yards per contest.

William & Mary Stats Leaders

Darius Wilson leads William & Mary with 367 yards on 29-of-51 passing with three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 71 rushing yards (35.5 ypg) on 15 carries.

Bronson Yoder is his team's leading rusher with 37 carries for 212 yards, or 106.0 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well.

Malachi Imoh has 64 receiving yards (32.0 per game) on five catches while piling up 130 rushing yards on 18 carries.

Trey McDonald has caught two passes and compiled 63 receiving yards (31.5 per game).

JT Mayo's five catches (on 10 targets) have netted him 62 yards (31.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

