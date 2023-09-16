Citadel vs. Chattanooga Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 16
According to our computer projection model, the Chattanooga Mocs will take down the Citadel Bulldogs when the two teams match up at Finley Stadium Davenport Field on Saturday, September 16, which starts at 6:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.
Citadel vs. Chattanooga Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Chattanooga (-22.7)
|60.3
|Chattanooga 41, Citadel 19
Citadel Betting Info (2022)
- The Bulldogs put together a 5-5-0 ATS record last season.
- The Bulldogs and their opponent combined to go over the point total four out of 10 times last season.
Chattanooga Betting Info (2022)
- The Mocs put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread last season.
- Mocs games went over the point total seven out of 11 times last season.
Bulldogs vs. Mocs 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Chattanooga
|27.0
|30.5
|27.0
|20.0
|27.0
|41.0
|Citadel
|3.5
|45.0
|7.0
|56.0
|0.0
|34.0
