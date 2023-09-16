The Florida Atlantic Owls (1-1) visit the Clemson Tigers (1-1) at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Clemson has been finding success on both sides of the ball, ranking seventh-best in total offense (550.5 yards per game) and eighth-best in total defense (223.5 yards allowed per game). From an offensive perspective, Florida Atlantic is accumulating 339 total yards per game (101st-ranked). It ranks 73rd in the FBS on defense (357.5 total yards allowed per game).

See below as we dig deep into all of the details you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on ACC Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Clemson vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Clemson vs. Florida Atlantic Key Statistics

Clemson Florida Atlantic 550.5 (21st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339 (105th) 223.5 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.5 (66th) 243.5 (8th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 109 (107th) 307 (22nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 230 (72nd) 5 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (89th) 3 (48th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (32nd)

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has 524 yards passing for Clemson, completing 68.8% of his passes and tossing five touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 28 rushing yards (14 ypg) on 17 carries.

Will Shipley has carried the ball 26 times for a team-high 187 yards on the ground. He's also tacked on nine catches for 51 yards (25.5 per game) and one touchdown via the pass.

Phil Mafah has racked up 124 yards on 20 carries, scoring two times.

Beaux Collins' team-high 187 yards as a receiver have come on 12 catches (out of 16 targets) with one touchdown.

Antonio Williams has hauled in 12 passes while averaging 60 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Troy Stellato has a total of 51 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in five passes.

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Casey Thompson has compiled 460 yards on 64.2% passing while tossing five touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Larry McCammon III's team-high 148 rushing yards have come on 20 carries, with one touchdown. He also leads the team with 75 receiving yards (37.5 per game) on seven catches.

Zuberi Mobley has racked up 16 carries and totaled 52 yards.

LaJohntay Wester has registered 18 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 156 (78 yards per game). He's been targeted 21 times and has one touchdown.

Tony Johnson has put up a 119-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught eight passes on eight targets.

Rep your team with officially licensed Clemson or Florida Atlantic gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.