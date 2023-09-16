The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-1) host the FCS Duquesne Dukes on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Brooks Stadium. The Chanticleers are heavily favored by 32.5 points in the contest. The total is 55.5 points for this matchup.

Coastal Carolina is totaling 372.0 yards per game on offense this season (84th in the FBS), and is allowing 405.0 yards per game (100th) on defense. Duquesne is posting 33.0 points per game on offense this season (26th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 31.5 points per game (65th-ranked) on defense.

Coastal Carolina vs. Duquesne Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Brooks Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Coastal Carolina vs Duquesne Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Coastal Carolina -32.5 -115 -115 55.5 -115 -115 N/A N/A

Week 3 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Coastal Carolina Betting Records & Stats

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall threw for 2,700 yards (207.7 per game), completing 69.7% of his throws, with 24 touchdowns and two interceptions in 13 games last year.

McCall also ran for 195 yards and six TDs.

In the passing game, Jared Brown scored six TDs, catching 49 balls for 789 yards (60.7 per game).

CJ Beasley ran for 715 yards (55.0 per game) and five touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

In addition, Beasley had 20 receptions for 189 yards and one touchdown.

Sam Pinckney had 71 receptions for 996 yards (76.6 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.

On defense last year, JT Killen helped lead the charge with 49 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and 2.5 sacks in 13 games.

Adrian Hope had one interception to go with 26 tackles, 5.0 TFL, six sacks, and one pass defended.

In 13 games a season ago, Josaiah Stewart amassed 25 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and 3.5 sacks.

Ja'Quon Griffin totaled 17 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and five sacks in 13 games played.

