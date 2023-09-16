Coastal Carolina vs. Duquesne: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 16
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-1) are heavily favored, by 32.5 points, facing the FCS Duquesne Dukes on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Brooks Stadium. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Coastal Carolina vs. Duquesne matchup.
Coastal Carolina vs. Duquesne Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Conway, South Carolina
- Venue: Brooks Stadium
Coastal Carolina vs. Duquesne Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Coastal Carolina Moneyline
|Duquesne Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Coastal Carolina (-32.5)
|55.5
|-
|-
-
|FanDuel
|Coastal Carolina (-32.5)
|55.5
|-10000
|+2500
-
Coastal Carolina vs. Duquesne Betting Trends
- Coastal Carolina has won all two of its games against the spread this season.
- Duquesne is winless against the spread this year (0-1-0).
- The Dukes have not covered the spread when an underdog by 32.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
Coastal Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Sun Belt
|+550
|Bet $100 to win $550
