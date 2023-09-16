Following the second round of the Fortinet Championship, Erik Van Rooyen is in 19th at -6.

Looking to place a bet on Erik Van Rooyen at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +10000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

Erik Van Rooyen Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Van Rooyen has finished better than par on seven occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Van Rooyen has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Van Rooyen has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five tournaments.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

In his past five events, Van Rooyen has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 32 -7 264 0 10 0 3 $726,894

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,016 yards, shorter than the 7,123-yard length for this tournament.

Silverado CC (North) is 7,123 yards, 147 yards shorter than the average course Van Rooyen has played in the past year (7,270).

Van Rooyen's Last Time Out

Van Rooyen finished in the 12th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

He averaged 4.08 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Wyndham Championship, which placed him in the 34th percentile of the field.

Van Rooyen was better than 90% of the competitors at the Wyndham Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 4.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.46.

Van Rooyen fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Van Rooyen carded two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

Van Rooyen's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were less than the field average of 6.1.

At that last competition, Van Rooyen carded a bogey or worse on six of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

Van Rooyen ended the Wyndham Championship with a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.4 on the four par-5s.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Van Rooyen finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Van Rooyen Odds to Win: +10000

All statistics in this article reflect Van Rooyen's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.