The Kennesaw State Owls (1-1) visit the Furman Paladins (1-1) at Fifth Third Bank Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Kennesaw State is averaging 364.5 yards per game offensively this year (43rd in the FCS), and is allowing 357 yards per game (55th) on the other side of the ball. Furman ranks 26th in the FCS with 33 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 54th with 28.5 points allowed per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Furman vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Kennesaw, Georgia

Kennesaw, Georgia Venue: Fifth Third Bank Stadium

Furman vs. Kennesaw State Key Statistics

Furman Kennesaw State 353.5 (53rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.5 (48th) 431 (77th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357 (53rd) 137 (59th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 149.5 (48th) 216.5 (44th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 215 (46th) 1 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (28th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Furman Stats Leaders

Tyler Huff has been a dual threat for Furman this season. He has 301 passing yards (150.5 per game) while completing 56.9% of his passes. He's thrown one touchdown pass and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 57 yards (28.5 ypg) on 18 carries.

Dominic Roberto has rushed for 79 yards on 27 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Kyndel Dean has registered six catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 107 (53.5 yards per game). He's been targeted seven times.

Joshua Harris has seven receptions (on 10 targets) for a total of 82 yards (41 yards per game) this year.

Ben Ferguson has racked up 73 reciving yards (36.5 ypg) this season.

Kennesaw State Stats Leaders

Jonathan Murphy leads Kennesaw State with 400 yards (200 ypg) on 24-of-34 passing with three touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He also has 122 rushing yards on 30 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

This season, Michael Benefield has carried the ball 14 times for 53 yards (26.5 per game).

Gabriel Benyard has hauled in three catches for 123 yards (61.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Carson Kent has hauled in five receptions totaling 75 yards so far this campaign.

Blake Bohannon has racked up two catches for 66 yards, an average of 33 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

