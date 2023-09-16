James Hahn is in 47th place, with a score of -5, after the third round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado CC (North).

James Hahn is currently listed by sportsbooks at +20000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

James Hahn Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Hahn has finished better than par on eight occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 13 rounds.

Hahn has recorded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 13 rounds.

Hahn has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five appearances.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five appearances.

In his past five tournaments, Hahn has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 45 -4 261 0 11 0 1 $492,962

Other Players at the Fortinet Championship

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

In Hahn's past eight appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once, and his average finish has been 40th.

In his past eight appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend four times.

Hahn finished 60th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

This tournament will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,123 yards, 105 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course Hahn has played in the past year has been 165 yards longer than the 7,123 yards Silverado CC (North) will be at for this event.

Hahn's Last Time Out

Hahn finished in the 43rd percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of par.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship was strong, putting him in the 68th percentile of the field.

Hahn shot better than just 5% of the competitors at the Wyndham Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.46.

Hahn fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Hahn recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.9).

Hahn carded fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 6.1 on the 24 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship.

At that most recent tournament, Hahn's showing on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 6.5).

Hahn finished the Wyndham Championship recording a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 3.4 on the four par-5s.

On the four par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Hahn recorded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.5.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
Hahn Odds to Win: +20000

All statistics in this article reflect Hahn's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

