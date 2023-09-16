Our projection model predicts the Mississippi State Bulldogs will take down the LSU Tigers on Saturday, September 16 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

LSU vs. Mississippi State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Mississippi State (+9.5) Over (54.5) Mississippi State 35, LSU 27

Week 3 Predictions

LSU Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 78.9%.

The Tigers are winless against the spread this season.

Every Tigers game has gone over the point total this season.

The total for this game is 54.5, 2.0 points fewer than the average total in LSU games thus far this season.

Mississippi State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 25.6% chance of a victory for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once in two opportunities this season.

The Bulldogs have not hit the over on a point total in two games with a set over/under.

The average point total for Mississippi State this season is 5.5 points higher than this game's over/under.

Tigers vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed LSU 48.0 27.5 72.0 10.0 -- -- Mississippi State 39.5 15.5 39.5 15.5 -- --

