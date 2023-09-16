After the second round of the Fortinet Championship, Ryan Moore is in 11th at -7.

Looking to place a bet on Ryan Moore at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +10000 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Ryan Moore Insights

Moore has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 11 rounds.

Over his last 11 rounds, Moore has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

Moore has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Moore has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 32 -9 250 0 8 0 1 $539,569

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

In Moore's previous seven entries in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 two times, including one top-five finish. His average finish has been 16th.

In his past seven appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut four times.

The most recent time Moore played this event was in 2023, and he finished 35th.

Silverado CC (North) measures 7,123 yards for this tournament, 105 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,018).

The average course Moore has played in the past year (7,269 yards) is 146 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,123).

Moore's Last Time Out

Moore was in the 12th percentile on par 3s at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He finished in the 77th percentile on par 4s at the Wyndham Championship, averaging 3.96 strokes on those 24 holes.

On the four par-5 holes at the Wyndham Championship, Moore was better than only 15% of the golfers (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Moore carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, worse than the field average of 1.8.

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Moore carded two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.9).

Moore recorded fewer birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 6.1 on the 24 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship.

In that most recent outing, Moore had a bogey or worse on three of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

Moore finished the Wyndham Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4), with two on the four par-5 holes.

On the four par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Moore recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.5).

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Moore Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Moore's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

