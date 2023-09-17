Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Chargers vs. Titans Game – Week 2
Check out best bets for when the Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) and the Tennessee Titans (0-1) meet at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
When is Chargers vs. Titans?
- Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Los Angeles 26 - Tennessee 24
- Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Chargers' implied win probability is 58.7%.
- The Chargers finished 9-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 81.8% of those games).
- Los Angeles went 7-2 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -142 or shorter (77.8%).
- Last season, the Titans won three out of the nine games in which they were the underdog.
- Tennessee entered eight games last season as the underdog by +120 or more and were 2-6 in those contests.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Pick Em
- The Chargers were 11-6-0 against the spread last year.
- Los Angeles' ATS record as at least 2.5-point favorites was 6-6 last season.
- Titans posted a 9-7-1 record against the spread last year.
- Tennessee's ATS record as an underdog of 2.5 points or more was 4-3-1 last year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (45.5)
- These two teams averaged a combined 40.5 points per game a season ago, 5.0 fewer points than the total of 45.5 set for this game.
- The Chargers and the Titans saw their opponents average a combined 1.8 fewer points per game last season than the point total of 45.5 set in this game.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Chargers games.
- In Titans games last year, combined scoring went over the point total five times.
