How to Watch the Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 17
Tommy Pham and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit the field on Sunday at Chase Field against Jordan Wicks, who is projected to start for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch will be at 7:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs rank 14th in MLB action with 178 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Chicago ranks 12th in MLB, slugging .417.
- The Cubs' .254 batting average ranks 11th in MLB.
- Chicago scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (747 total, five per game).
- The Cubs' .329 on-base percentage is sixth-best in MLB.
- The Cubs strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 15 mark in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the majors.
- Chicago's 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs average MLB's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.274).
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks rank 21st in Major League Baseball with 159 home runs.
- Fueled by 454 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks 15th in MLB with a .412 slugging percentage this season.
- The Diamondbacks rank 14th in MLB with a .251 team batting average.
- Arizona has scored 692 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).
- The Diamondbacks rank fifth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.
- Arizona averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.
- Arizona has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.60) in the majors this season.
- The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.337 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Wicks makes the start for the Cubs, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.99 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- Wicks is aiming to register his third quality start in a row in this matchup.
- Wicks is seeking his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance on the mound.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson (7-8) to the mound for his 27th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up six earned runs in 4 1/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.
- In 26 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.
- Nelson has 18 starts of five or more innings this season in 26 chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/11/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-4
|Away
|Jordan Wicks
|Kyle Freeland
|9/12/2023
|Rockies
|L 6-4
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Chris Flexen
|9/13/2023
|Rockies
|L 7-3
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Ty Blach
|9/15/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-4
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Brandon Pfaadt
|9/16/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 7-6
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Zach Davies
|9/17/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Jordan Wicks
|Ryne Nelson
|9/19/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Javier Assad
|-
|9/20/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Mitch Keller
|9/21/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Johan Oviedo
|9/22/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Peter Lambert
|9/23/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Jordan Wicks
|Kyle Freeland
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/12/2023
|Mets
|L 7-4
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Jose Butto
|9/13/2023
|Mets
|L 7-1
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Joey Lucchesi
|9/14/2023
|Mets
|L 11-1
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Kodai Senga
|9/15/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-4
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Justin Steele
|9/16/2023
|Cubs
|W 7-6
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Kyle Hendricks
|9/17/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Jordan Wicks
|9/19/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Alex Cobb
|9/20/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Logan Webb
|9/22/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|-
|9/23/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Zach Davies
|Carlos Rodón
|9/24/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Clarke Schmidt
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.