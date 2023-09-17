Which team has the advantage under center when Desmond Ridder and the Atlanta Falcons (1-0) play Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers (1-0) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 17? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to perform in this matchup, continue reading.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Falcons vs. Packers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Ridder this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Desmond Ridder vs. Jordan Love Matchup

Desmond Ridder 2022 Stats Jordan Love 4 Games Played 4 63.5% Completion % 66.7% 708 (177.0) Passing Yards (Per Game) 195 (48.8) 2 Touchdowns 1 0 Interceptions 0 64 (16.0) Rushing Yards (Per game) -1 (-0.3) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Other Matchup Previews

Desmond Ridder Game Props

Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Packers Defensive Stats

Last season, the Packers ranked 17th in the NFL in points allowed (21.8 per game) and 17th in total yards allowed (336.5 per game).

When it came to defending the pass, Green Bay's D got it done last season, as it ranked sixth in the league with 3,349 total passing yards allowed. In terms of passing TDs, the team ranked 11th with 22 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Packers' defense was stuck in neutral last season, as it ranked seventh-to-last in the league with 139.5 rushing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranked 28th in the NFL with 5.0 yards allowed per run attempt.

On defense, Green Bay ranked eighth in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 37.6%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it ranked 13th at 53.7%.

Who comes out on top when the Falcons and the Packers square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Jordan Love Game Props

Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Falcons Defensive Stats

Last season, the Falcons had trouble keeping opposing offenses at bay, surrendering 22.7 points per game (27th in NFL).

When it came to defending the pass, Atlanta's defense was ineffective last season, as it ranked eighth-to-last in the league with 3,942 passing yards allowed (231.9 per game).

Against the run, the Falcons were bottom-10 in rushing yards allowed last year, surrendering the 10th-most rushing yards in the NFL with 2,214 (130.2 per game). They also ranked 15th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.4).

On defense, Atlanta ranked 31st in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 45.9%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it was 14th (55.0%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.