Our computer model projects a victory for the Miami Dolphins when they face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 17 at 8:20 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

The Dolphins averaged 23.4 points per game on offense last season, which ranked them 11th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they ranked 24th, allowing 23.5 points per game. On offense, the Patriots ranked 17th in the NFL with 21.4 points per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 10th in points allowed (322.0 points allowed per contest).

Dolphins vs. Patriots Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Dolphins (-2.5) Over (46.5) Dolphins 32, Patriots 26

Dolphins Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Dolphins' implied win probability is 59.2%.

Miami won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.

The Dolphins were 5-5 ATS last season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Miami and its opponent combined to hit the over in eight of 17 contests last season.

The point total average for Dolphins games last season was 46.9, 0.4 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Patriots Betting Info

The Patriots have a 45.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New England covered seven times in 17 games with a spread last season.

The Patriots covered the spread twice last season (2-6 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

In New England games last season, combined scoring went over the point total eight times.

Patriots games averaged 42.5 total points last season, 4.0 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Dolphins vs. Patriots 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Miami 23.4 23.5 21.6 15.5 24.9 30.6 New England 21.4 20.4 19.5 17.9 23.1 22.7

