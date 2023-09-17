Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London will be up against the Green Bay Packers and their 16th-ranked passing defense in Week 2, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

London was the best receiver among the current Falcons last season, collecting 72 receptions for 866 yards and four scores. He drew 117 targets and averaged 50.9 receiving yards per game.

London vs. the Packers

London vs the Packers (since 2021): No games

No games Through the air, Green Bay gave up over 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

Against the Packers last season, 19 players caught a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Green Bay allowed three players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

The 197.0 yards per game given up by the Packers through the air last year were the sixth-ranked pass defense in NFL play.

The Packers' defense ranked 11th in NFL play last year by conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Drake London Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 47.5 (-118)

London Receiving Insights

London went over on receiving yards prop bets in seven of his 17 games (41.2%) a season ago.

With 866 receiving yards on 117 targets last year, he was 73rd in the NFL (7.4 yards per target).

London scored a receiving touchdown four times last season, out of 17 games played, but did not have multiple TD receptions in any of those games.

London's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Saints 9/11/2022 Week 1 7 TAR / 5 REC / 74 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 9/18/2022 Week 2 12 TAR / 8 REC / 86 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 9/25/2022 Week 3 6 TAR / 3 REC / 54 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/2/2022 Week 4 7 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/9/2022 Week 5 7 TAR / 4 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/16/2022 Week 6 4 TAR / 3 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 10/23/2022 Week 7 1 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/30/2022 Week 8 5 TAR / 4 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/6/2022 Week 9 7 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/10/2022 Week 10 6 TAR / 5 REC / 38 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/20/2022 Week 11 3 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 11/27/2022 Week 12 4 TAR / 2 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 12/4/2022 Week 13 12 TAR / 6 REC / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 12/18/2022 Week 15 11 TAR / 7 REC / 70 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 12/24/2022 Week 16 9 TAR / 7 REC / 96 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 1/1/2023 Week 17 8 TAR / 5 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 1/8/2023 Week 18 8 TAR / 6 REC / 120 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

