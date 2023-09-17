Check out best bets for when the Atlanta Falcons (1-0) and the Green Bay Packers (1-0) square off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

When is Falcons vs. Packers?

  • Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Green Bay 28 - Atlanta 18
  • The Falcons have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 56.5%.
  • The Falcons were favored on the moneyline five total times last season. They went 4-1 in those games.
  • When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Atlanta had a record of 4-1 (80%).
  • The Packers won three of the six games they played as underdogs last season.
  • Green Bay had a record of 2-2 in games where sportsbooks had them as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Green Bay (+2)
  • The Falcons had nine wins in 17 games against the spread last year.
  • Atlanta won twice ATS (2-3) as at least a 2-point favorites.
  • The Packers' record against the spread last year was 8-9-0.
  • Against the spread, as underdogs of 2 points or more, Green Bay went 3-1 last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (40)
  • These teams averaged a combined 43.3 points per game a season ago, 3.3 more points than the over/under of 40 set for this game.
  • Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 44.5 points per game last season, 4.5 more than the point total for this game.
  • Falcons games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.
  • In Packers games last year, combined scoring went over the point total eight times.

Desmond Ridder Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs
1 115.0 1

Luke Musgrave Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
1 50.0 0

