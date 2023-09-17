The Atlanta Falcons (1-0) host the Green Bay Packers (1-0) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

In the story below, we provide all the details you need to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Packers

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

Falcons Insights (2022)

The Falcons put up just 0.3 fewer points per game (21.5) than the Packers surrendered (21.8) last season.

The Falcons racked up 318.6 yards per game last season, only 17.9 fewer than the 336.5 the Packers gave up per outing.

Last season Atlanta ran for 20.4 more yards per game (159.9) than Green Bay allowed per contest (139.5).

Last year the Falcons had 21 turnovers, three fewer than the Packers had takeaways (24).

Falcons Home Performance (2022)

The Falcons scored 24.9 points per game in home games (3.4 more than their overall average), and conceded 21.6 at home (1.1 less than overall).

The Falcons' average yards gained at home (336.1) was higher than their overall average (318.6). But their average yards allowed at home (349.8) was lower than overall (362.1).

Atlanta's average yards passing at home (165) was higher than its overall average (158.8). And its average yards conceded at home (220.4) was lower than overall (231.9).

The Falcons' average yards rushing at home (171.1) was higher than their overall average (159.9). And their average yards conceded at home (129.3) was lower than overall (130.2).

The Falcons' offensive third-down percentage at home (42.3%) was higher than their overall average (41.8%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (43.1%) was lower than overall (45.9%).

Falcons Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Carolina W 24-10 FOX 9/17/2023 Green Bay - FOX 9/24/2023 at Detroit - FOX 10/1/2023 at Jacksonville - ESPN+ 10/8/2023 Houston - FOX

